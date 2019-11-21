(Kansas City) -- Major League Baseball owners have approved the sale of the Kansas City Royals franchise to John Sherman.
The vote was handled at the annual winter owners’ meetings in Arlington, Texas on Thursday.
Sherman released a brief statement:
“First, I’d like to express my gratitude to David Glass and his family for all that he has done for Kansas City, for Major League Baseball – and for giving us an opportunity to do this in our hometown,” Sherman said.
“Second, my thanks to Paul Dolan for being a great partner in Cleveland; I look forward to continuing to be his partner in Major League Baseball. Finally, I want to thank the Commissioner’s Office and my fellow MLB owners for their confidence and trust.”