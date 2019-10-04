(Atlanta) -- Mike Foltynewicz out-dueled Jack Flaherty, and the Atlanta Braves evened their series with St. Louis with a 3-0 win on Friday afternoon.
Foltynewicz went seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just three hits without walking a batter. Adam Duvall pinch hit for Foltynewicz in the seventh and a hit a two-run bomb to extend the Braves’ lead.
Flaherty also had a strong outing with eight strikeouts in seven innings, but he allowed three earned runs for just the second time in his last 13 starts.
Marcell Ozuna and Yadier Molina had two hits each to lead St. Louis.
