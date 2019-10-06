(St. Louis) -- Atlanta scored three runs in the ninth to beat St. Louis 3-1 and take a 2-1 series lead in a National League Division Series.
Dansby Swanson delivered a game-tying double with two outs, and Adam Duvall followed with a go-ahead two-RBI single off Carlos Martinez.
Adam Wainwright threw 7 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball with eight strikeouts and four hits allowed. The Braves’ Mike Soroka nearly matched him, striking out seven in seven innings and allowing one run on two hits.
The Cardinals scored their lone run in the second after a bloop double by Marcell Ozuna, who came around after a groundout and a sacrifice fly by Matt Carpenter.
The Braves and Cardinals will play Game 4 of the series on Monday at 2:07 PM.
OTHER POSTSEASON SCORES
NLDS Game 3: LA Dodgers 10 Washington 4 (Dodgers lead series 2-1)