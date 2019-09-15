MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost on Sunday in MLB action.

Kansas City Royals (56-95): Houston pounded out 16 hits to roll to a 12-3 win over Kansas City, finishing a three-game sweep. The Royals had 12 hits of their own, including two each from Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi and Jorge Soler. Jakob Junis (9-14) worked just 2 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs on seven hits.

St. Louis Cardinals (83-66): Milwaukee used a four-run ninth-inning to take a 7-6 win over St. Louis. Harrison Bader hit two home runs, Paul DeJong went deep once and Tommy Edman had a two-run shot in the ninth inning to pull the Cardinals within one. John Gant (10-1) allowed three runs and got just one out in the ninth to take the loss.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Boston 6 Philadelphia 3

Toronto 6 NY Yankees 4

Baltimore 8 Detroit 2

Cleveland 7 Minnesota 5

Washington 7 Atlanta 0

Chicago Cubs 16 Pittsburgh 6

Oakland 6 Texas 1

Colorado 10 San Diego 5

San Francisco 2 Miami 1

LA Angels 6 Tampa Bay 4

Cincinnati 3 Arizona 1

Seattle 11 Chicago White Sox 10

NY Mets LA Dodgers

