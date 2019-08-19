(KMAland) -- The Cardinals nearly threw a no-hitter while the Royals edged the O’s on Monday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (45-80): Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh, and Kansas City held off Baltimore 5-4 on Monday. Jorge Lopez (2-7) allowed just one run in five innings to get the win, and Ian Kennedy gave up a home run before finishing his 22nd save in the ninth. Hunter Dozier added two RBI, and Lopez had two hits for the Royals offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (66-57): Dakota Hudson (12-6), Giovanny Gallegos and Andrew Miller combined on a one-hit shutout in a 3-0 win for St. Louis over Milwaukee on Monday. Paul DeJong homered, and Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong also drove in one run each for the Cardinals. The lone hit of the game was allowed by Gallegos. Hudson struck out seven and didn’t allow any hits in 6 2/3 frames.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 13 Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 9 Tampa Bay 3
San Diego 3 Cincinnati 2
LA Angels Texas
Detroit 5 Houston 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 4
Colorado Arizona