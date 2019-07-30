(KMAland) -- The Cardinals moved into sole possession of first place in the NL Central while the Royals struggled to get a key hit in a loss in Tuesday night's MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (57-49): The Cardinals moved into sole possession of first place with a 2-1 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Adam Wainwright went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on five hits to get the no decision before Giovanny Gallegos (3-1), Andrew Miller and Carlos Martinez combined to get the final 10 outs - five strikeouts - to secure the win. Paul Goldschmidt hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning - his 25th of the year.
Kansas City Royals (40-69): The Royals struggled to a 9-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday evening. The KC offense had 11 hits but went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners stranded. Hunter Dozier, Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez had two hits apiece while Mike Montgomery (0-2) gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Baltimore 8 San Diego 5
Atlanta 11 Washington 8
Arizona 4 NY Yankees 2
Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 2
Houston 2 Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 6 Boston 5
Minnesota 2 Miami 1
Pittsburgh 11 Cincinnati 4
Seattle 8 Texas 5
LA Dodgers 9 Colorado 4
NY Mets Chicago White Sox
LA Angels Detroit
Oakland Milwaukee