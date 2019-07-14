(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their series with the Diamondbacks while Kansas City could not finish a sweep of Detroit on Sunday in MLB action.
St. Louis (46-45): Paul Goldschmidt homered and drove in two runs, and St. Louis scored a 5-2 win over Arizona. Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong added two hits apiece, and Adam Wainwright (6-7) struck out seven in seven innings to get the win. Carlos Martinez came on for the final out to get his fifth save.
Kansas City (32-62): Detroit and Kansas City combined on 29 hits in a 12-8 Tigers win on Sunday. Jorge Soler went 2-for-4 with a home run and drove in three runs, and Adalberto Mondesi and Cam Gallagher also had a pair of hits. Brian Flynn (2-1) was the losing pitcher, giving up seven runs on eight hits in two innings after getting the spot start following the trade of Homer Bailey to the Athletics.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 4 Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 4 Washington 3
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3
NY Mets 6 Miami 2
San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3
Houston 12 Texas 4
Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9
LA Angels 6 Seattle 3
Oakland 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Atlanta 4 San Diego 1
LA Dodgers Boston