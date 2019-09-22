(KMAland) -- The Cardinals clinched a playoff spot by sweeping the Cubs while the Royals’ rally came up short in their 100th loss of the season on Sunday.
Kansas City (57-100): A late rally for the Royals came up short in a 12-8 loss to the Twins on Sunday. Minnesota scored six runs in the first inning to take an early advantage. Kansas City rallied to within one run twice and scored two times in the ninth before leaving the bases loaded. Whit Merrifield had three hits, Nicky Lopez added a pair of hits and an RBI and Nick Dini hit a two-run home run in the loss - their 100th.
St. Louis Cardinals (89-67): The St. Louis Cardinals clinched a playoff berth with a two-run ninth-inning rally to beat the Cubs 3-2 on Sunday. Dexter Fowler hit a game-tying sacrifice fly, and Paul Goldschmidt doubled in the eventual winning run in the ninth. Paul DeJong also blasted a home run in the third inning. Miles Mikolas scattered eight hits and allowed just one earned run in 7 2/3 innings. Tyler Webb (2-1) was the winning pitcher, and Andrew Miller recorded his sixth save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 8 Toronto 3
Baltimore 2 Seattle 1
Boston 7 Tampa Bay 4
Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 3
NY Mets 6 Cincinnati 3
Miami 5 Washington 3
San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1
Houston 13 LA Angels 5
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Texas Oakland
Arizona San Diego
LA Dodgers Colorado
Philadelphia Cleveland