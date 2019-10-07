(St. Louis) -- Yadier Molina’s bloop off the glove of Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman tied it in the eighth, and his sacrifice fly won it in the 10th as St. Louis beat Atlanta 5-4 in Game 4 of the NLDS.
The Braves went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, including stranding the bases loaded in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs, and Paul Goldschmidt hit a homer of his own. The two combined on five of the Cardinals’ nine hits for the game. Kolten Wong scored the game-winning run in the 10th after a leadoff double, an infield groundout by Ozuna and the game-winning sacrifice fly.
The Braves and Cardinals will play Game 5 in Atlanta on Wednesday at approximately 4:00.
OTHER POSTSEASON SCORES
ALDS Game 3: Tampa Bay 10 Houston 3 (Houston leads series 2-1)
NLDS Game 4: Washington 6 LA Dodgers 1 (Series tied 2-2)
ALDS Game 3: NY Yankees Minnesota