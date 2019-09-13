(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled over the Brewers while Kansas City lost to Houston on Friday night in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (55-93): Houston scored three runs in the ninth to win 4-1 over Kansas City on Friday evening. Danny Duffy threw six strong innings with six strikeouts and one run allowed to take the no decision. Bubba Starling had two of Kansas City’s five hits, and Meibrys Viloria drove in the lone run of the game.
St. Louis Cardinals (83-64): St. Louis rolled to a 10-0 win over Milwaukee to open a key series on Friday. Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in seven while Kolten Wong added three hits and two RBI. Adam Wainwright (12-9) struck out seven in six shutout innings, allowing just two hits in the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago Cubs 17 Pittsburgh 8
Atlanta 5 Washington 0
Toronto 6 NY Yankees 5 — 12 inn
Baltimore 6 Detroit 2
LA Dodgers 9 NY Mets 2
Oakland 14 Texas 9
Colorado San Diego
Cincinnati Arizona
Tampa Bay LA Angels
Chicago White Sox Seattle
San Francisco Miami