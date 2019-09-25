(KMAland) -- The Cardinals blew two leads and lost a 19-inning marathon in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (58-100): Nicky Lopez had three hits and drove in two runs, and Ryan O’Hearn and Bubba Starling also drove in two runs each to lead Kansas City in a 9-6 win over Atlanta. Danny Duffy (7-6) struck out five in five innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits to get the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-68): Ildemaro Vargas hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 19th to lift Arizona to a 3-2 win over St. Louis. Jack Flaherty threw the first seven innings, allowing just one hit and two walks and striking out 11. However, Vargas hit a game-tying home run to force extra innings. Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead shot in the 13th, but the Diamondbacks answered again on a Caleb Joseph RBI hit. For the game, Tommy Edman, Goldschmidt, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader had two hits apiece.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 4 Philadelphia 1 (Game 1)
Minnesota 4 Detroit 2
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2
Washington 6 Philadelphia 5 (Game 2)
Pittsburgh 9 Chicago Cubs 2
Baltimore 11 Toronto 4
NY Mets 5 Miami 4 — 11 inn
Tampa Bay 2 NY Yankees 1 — 12 inn
Cleveland 11 Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 12 Texas 10
Colorado 8 San Francisco 5 — 16 inn
LA Angels 3 Oakland 2
LA Dodgers 6 San Diego 3
Houston 3 Seattle 0