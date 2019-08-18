(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged the Reds while Kansas City lost to the Mets on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (44-80): The Mets scored six runs in the seventh on their way to an 11-5 win over the Royals on Sunday. Kevin McCarthy (2-2) got just one out in the seventh and allowed four runs on four hits to take the loss. Brett Phillips had two hits and scored twice, and Nicky Lopez drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (65-57): The Cardinals held off a late rally from the Reds to take a 5-4 win on Sunday. Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored, and Tommy Edman also went deep for the St. Louis offense. Jack Flaherty (7-6) gave up just one run and struck out five in five innings. Carlos Martinez gave up two runs in the ninth, but he finished his 14th save of the season.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Boston 13 Baltimore 7
Cleveland 8 NY Yankees 4
San Diego 3 Philadelphia 2
Seattle 7 Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 4
Atlanta 5 LA Dodgers 3
Washington 16 Milwaukee 8
Minnesota Texas
Miami Colorado
LA Angels Chicago White Sox
Houston Oakland
Arizona San Francisco
Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh