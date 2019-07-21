MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished off a series win while the Royals dropped a one-run game on Sunday in MLB action.

Kansas City Royals (37-64): Cleveland scored three sixth-inning runs on their way to a 5-4 win over the Royals on Sunday. Glenn Sparkman (3-6) took the loss with four runs allowed on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Jorge Soler topped the offense with three hits, including his 27th home run. Bubba Starling added his first career home run in the ninth.

St. Louis Cardinals (51-47): St. Louis finished off a series win with a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. Yairo Munoz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI to lead the Cardinals offense. Jack Flaherty lasted 4 1/3 shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits before Giovanny Gallegos (2-1) struck out four in 1 2/3 spotless innings of relief. Carlos Martinez pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Colorado 8 NY Yankees 4

Baltimore 5 Boston 0

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Detroit 4 Toronto 3 — 10 inn

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 — 11 inn

Houston 5 Texas 3

Minnesota 7 Oakland 6

San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 3 NY Mets 2 — 12 inn

LA Dodgers 9 Miami 0

Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4

LA Angels 9 Seattle 3

Atlanta Washington