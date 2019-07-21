(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished off a series win while the Royals dropped a one-run game on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (37-64): Cleveland scored three sixth-inning runs on their way to a 5-4 win over the Royals on Sunday. Glenn Sparkman (3-6) took the loss with four runs allowed on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. Jorge Soler topped the offense with three hits, including his 27th home run. Bubba Starling added his first career home run in the ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals (51-47): St. Louis finished off a series win with a 3-1 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday. Yairo Munoz went 3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI to lead the Cardinals offense. Jack Flaherty lasted 4 1/3 shutout innings, striking out seven and allowing six hits before Giovanny Gallegos (2-1) struck out four in 1 2/3 spotless innings of relief. Carlos Martinez pitched the ninth for his eighth save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Colorado 8 NY Yankees 4
Baltimore 5 Boston 0
Tampa Bay 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Detroit 4 Toronto 3 — 10 inn
Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 — 11 inn
Houston 5 Texas 3
Minnesota 7 Oakland 6
San Diego 5 Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 3 NY Mets 2 — 12 inn
LA Dodgers 9 Miami 0
Milwaukee 7 Arizona 4
LA Angels 9 Seattle 3
Atlanta Washington