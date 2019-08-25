(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished a sweep of Colorado, and Kansas City won in extras on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (46-85): Ryan O’Hearn hit two home runs, including a go-ahead shot in the 10th inning, and Kansas City beat Cleveland 9-8. The Royals broke the game open with five runs in the eighth, but Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes hit a game-tying three-run home run in a four-run ninth to force extra innings. Jorge Soler launched his 36th home run as part of the inning while Nicky Lopez finished the game with two hits and three RBI. Eric Skoglund gave up two runs on two hits in five innings, and Jorge Lopez saved the game with two strikeouts in the 10th.
St. Louis Cardinals (71-58): St. Louis finished a four-game sweep of Colorado with an 11-4 win on Sunday. The Cardinals scored six runs in the second inning and pounded out 15 hits on the day. Tommy Edman and Matt Carpenter had three hits each, and Dexter Fowler drove in three to lead the offense. Ryan Helsley (1-0) threw 2 1/3 shutout innings with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed to get the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Baltimore 8 Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 2 NY Mets 1
Miami 3 Philadephia 2
Pittsburgh 9 Cincinnati 8
Houston 8 LA Angels 2
Arizona 5 Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 2 Texas 0
Minnesota 7 Detroit 4
Washignton 7 Chicago Cubs 5 — 11 inn
San Diego 3 Boston 1
Seattle 3 Toronto 1
San Francisco 5 Oakland 4
NY Yankees 5 LA Dodgers 1