(KMAland) -- The Cardinals pitched a shutout, and the Royals won in walk-off fashion on Tuesday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (78-60): Marcell Ozuna hit a solo home run, and Jack Flaherty threw eight shutout innings for St. Louis in a 1-0 win over San Francisco. Carlos Martinez tossed the final frame to grab his 18th save.
Kansas City Royals (50-89): Ryan O’Hearn blasted a walk-off home run to lift Kansas City to a 6-5 win over Detroit. Jorge Soler went 3-for-3 with three RBI and a new franchise-record 39th home run in the win. Mike Montgomery allowed just one earned run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out five in the process. Ian Kennedy (2-2) blew a save in the ninth and was tabbed with the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 2 (Game 1)
NY Yankees 10 Texas 1
Philadelphia 6 Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 0 (Game 2)
Washington 11 NY Mets 10
Miami 5 Pittsburgh 4 — 10 inn
Chicago White Sox 6 Cleveland 5
Minnesota 6 Boston 5
Atlanta 7 Toronto 2
Milwaukee 4 Houston 2
Chicago Cubs 6 Seattle 1
Arizona 2 San Diego 1
Oakland LA Angels
LA Dodgers Colorado