St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- St. Louis handled Colorado again, and the Royals lost to the Indians again in MLB action on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals (45-85): Another single four-run inning doomed the Royals on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Indians. Cleveland scored all four of their runs in the third inning, and Kansas City finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Meibrys Viloria had two hits and an RBI, and Jorge Soler also drove in a run. Glenn Sparkman (3-9) gave up all four runs in the fifth before Tim Hill, Scott Barlow and Kevin McCarthy combined on 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

St. Louis Cardinals (70-58): Dakota Hudson (13-6) kept the Cardinals hot with six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two in a 6-0 win over Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt homered for the 29th time, and Harrison Bader hit his seventh. Marcell Ozuna added two hits and two RBI.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 2

LA Dodgers 2 NY Yankees 1

Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5 LA Angels 2

Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0

Atlanta 9 NY Mets 5

Minnesota 8 Detroit 5

Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Boston San Diego

San Francisco Oakland

Seattle Toronto