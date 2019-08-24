(KMAland) -- St. Louis handled Colorado again, and the Royals lost to the Indians again in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (45-85): Another single four-run inning doomed the Royals on Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Indians. Cleveland scored all four of their runs in the third inning, and Kansas City finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left nine on base. Meibrys Viloria had two hits and an RBI, and Jorge Soler also drove in a run. Glenn Sparkman (3-9) gave up all four runs in the fifth before Tim Hill, Scott Barlow and Kevin McCarthy combined on 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.
St. Louis Cardinals (70-58): Dakota Hudson (13-6) kept the Cardinals hot with six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out two in a 6-0 win over Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt homered for the 29th time, and Harrison Bader hit his seventh. Marcell Ozuna added two hits and two RBI.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 2
LA Dodgers 2 NY Yankees 1
Philadelphia 9 Miami 3
Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0
Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5 LA Angels 2
Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0
Atlanta 9 NY Mets 5
Minnesota 8 Detroit 5
Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Boston San Diego
San Francisco Oakland
Seattle Toronto