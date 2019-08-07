(KMAland) -- The Cardinals lost in walk-off fashion, and the Royals were suspended in the 10th inning on Wednesday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-55): Russell Martin’s two-out, two-run single sent the Dodgers to a 2-1 walk-off win over St. Louis to finish a three-game sweep. Jack Flaherty threw seven dominant shutout innings, striking out 10 and allowing just four hits. However, Andrew Miller and Carlos Martinez combined to give up two runs in the ninth to blow a 1-0 lead. Marcell Ozuna’s solo home run in the sixth inning was the only run prior to the ninth.
Kansas City Royals (41-74): The Royals and Red Sox were suspended in the top of the 10th by rain with the score tied at 4 on Wednesday. The game will resume August 22nd in Boston at 12:05 PM. Meibrys Viloria had two hits and drove in two, and Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez also had two hits and an RBI each. Tim Hill, Kevin McCarthy, Scott Barlow and Jake Newberry combined on 4.2 innings of shutout relief after Glenn Sparkman gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 7 Miami 2
Chicago White Sox 8 Detroit 1
Cleveland 2 Texas 0 (Game 1)
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7
Houston 14 Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 10 Oakland 1
Washington 4 San Francisco 1
Cleveland 5 Texas 1 (Game 2)
Seattle 3 San Diego 2
NY Yankees 14 Baltimore 2
Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1