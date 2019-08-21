(KMAland) -- The Cardinals lost a rain-shortened game, and the Royals were routed in MLB action on Wednesday night.
Kansas City Royals (45-82): Baltimore had three multi-run innings in an 8-1 win over Kansas City on Wednesday evening. Whit Merrifield hit his 15th home run to account for the team’s only run while Alex Gordon had a two-hit night. Mike Montgomery (2-4) gave up five earned runs on eight hits and struck out three in five innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (67-58): Mike Moustakas homered and Keston Hiura drove in two runs to lead Milwaukee in a 5-3 eight-inning win over St. Louis. The game was ended after 7.5 innings and made official after a 66-minute rain delay. Dexter Fowler and Yadier Molina each driven one run each for the Cardinals while Adam Wainwright (9-9) gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings to take the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Cincinnati 4 San Diego 2
Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 0
Colorado 7 Arizona 2
Texas 8 LA Angels 7
Washington 11 Pittsburgh 1
NY Mets 4 Cleveland 3 — 10 inn
Philadelphia 5 Boston 2
Atlanta 5 Miami 0
Detroit 2 Houston 1
Chicago Cubs 12 San Francisco 11
Oakland NY Yankees
Toronto LA Dodgers