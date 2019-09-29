(KMAland) -- The Cardinals fell again to the Cubs, and the Royals lost to the Twins despite two more home runs from Jorge Soler on Saturday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (58-103): Jorge Soler homered twice and drove in three in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. Soler’s shots were his 46th and 47th of the season, and he has now driven in 116 runs on the year. Whit Merrifield added three hits, and Alex Gordon had two in the defeat. Glenn Sparkman threw five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-71): The Cubs scored the first six runs of the game on their way to an 8-6 win over St. Louis, which maintained a one game lead on the Brewers in the NL Central. Tommy Edman had two hits and three RBI, and Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong both hit home runs for the Cardinals. Adam Wainwright lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Baltimore 9 Boston 4
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 7 Detroit 1 (Game 1)
Washington 10 Cleveland 7
LA Dodgers 2 San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 9 Miami 3
Detroit 4 Chicago White Sox 3 (Game 2)
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2 — 12 inn
NY Mets 3 Atlanta 0
Texas 9 NY Yankees 4
Arizona 6 San D Diego 5
Colorado 3 Milwaukee 2 — 10 inn
Houston 6 LA Angels 3
Oakland 1 Seattle 0