(KMAland) -- The Cardinals had just two hits in a loss to the Reds on Thursday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (63-56): Sonny Gray (8-6) struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in five shutout innings, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis 2-1 on Thursday. The Cardinals finished the night with two hits, including an RBI double by Kolten Wong in the ninth. Michael Wacha (6-6) went five strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Seattle 7 Detroit 2
Miami 13 LA Dodgers 7
Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 5
Cleveland 19 NY Yankees 5
Minnesota 13 Texas 6
NY Mets 10 Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7 Arizona 0
Oakland 7 Houston 6
LA Angels Chicago White Sox