St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals had just two hits in a loss to the Reds on Thursday in MLB action.

St. Louis Cardinals (63-56): Sonny Gray (8-6) struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in five shutout innings, and Cincinnati beat St. Louis 2-1 on Thursday. The Cardinals finished the night with two hits, including an RBI double by Kolten Wong in the ninth. Michael Wacha (6-6) went five strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Seattle 7 Detroit 2

Miami 13 LA Dodgers 7

Philadelphia 7 Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 19 NY Yankees 5

Minnesota 13 Texas 6

NY Mets 10 Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7 Arizona 0

Oakland 7 Houston 6

LA Angels Chicago White Sox