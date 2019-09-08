(KMAland) -- St. Louis won in shutout fashion while the Royals lost in shutout fashion on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (53-91): Kansas City managed just four hits and no runs in a 9-0 loss to Miami. Sandy Alcantara went all nine innings for Miami, striking out eight and becoming just the second rookie in franchise history with a pair of shutouts. Mike Montgomery (2-6) was the losing pitcher with five runs allowed on eight hits in four innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (81-62): Jack Flaherty (10-7) struck out 10 in eight shutout innings, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 2-0. Carlos Martinez finished the game with a clean ninth to earn his 19th save. Matt Carpenter doubled among two hits, and Harrison Bader and Paul Goldschmidt drove in one run each.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Texas 10 Baltimore 4
Philadelphia 10 NY Mets 7
Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3
Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3
Washington 9 Atlanta 4
Chicago White Sox 5 LA Angels 1
Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 5
Houston 21 Seattle 1
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2
Oakland 3 Detroit 1
San Diego 2 Colorado 1 — 10 inn
LA Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0
NY Yankees Boston