Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

Pictured: Jack Flaherty

 Photo: Zimbio

(KMAland) -- St. Louis won in shutout fashion while the Royals lost in shutout fashion on Sunday in MLB action. 

Kansas City Royals (53-91): Kansas City managed just four hits and no runs in a 9-0 loss to Miami. Sandy Alcantara went all nine innings for Miami, striking out eight and becoming just the second rookie in franchise history with a pair of shutouts. Mike Montgomery (2-6) was the losing pitcher with five runs allowed on eight hits in four innings.

St. Louis Cardinals (81-62): Jack Flaherty (10-7) struck out 10 in eight shutout innings, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 2-0. Carlos Martinez finished the game with a clean ninth to earn his 19th save. Matt Carpenter doubled among two hits, and Harrison Bader and Paul Goldschmidt drove in one run each.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Texas 10 Baltimore 4

Philadelphia 10 NY Mets 7

Tampa Bay 8 Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4 Arizona 3

Washington 9 Atlanta 4

Chicago White Sox 5 LA Angels 1

Milwaukee 8 Chicago Cubs 5

Houston 21 Seattle 1

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Oakland 3 Detroit 1

San Diego 2 Colorado 1 — 10 inn

LA Dodgers 5 San Francisco 0

NY Yankees Boston