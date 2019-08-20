(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied for another win while the Royals lost on a late home run in Tuesday's MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (45-81): Hanser Alberto hit a three-run tie-breaking home run in the eighth inning to lead Baltimore in a 4-1 win over Kansas City. The Royals had just six hits, scoring their lone run on a Meibrys Viloria sacrifice fly RBI in the second inning. Brad Keller threw six shutout innings, struck out four and allowed just three hits. Jacob Barnes (0-1) walked two and gave up the home run in the eighth to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (67-57): St. Louis scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to take a 9-4 win over Milwaukee on Tuesday. Marcell Ozuna had three hits, and Dexter Fowler drove in four runs to lead the way for the Cardinals. Michael Wacha worked four shutout innings, struck out five and allowed just three hits while Tyler Webb got one out in relief to move to 1-1 on the season.
OTHER MLB SCORES
LA Angels 5 Texas 1 (Game 1)
Pittsburgh 4 Washington 1
NY Mets 9 Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3 Boston 2
Seattle 7 Tampa Bay 4
Cincinnati 3 San Diego 2
Atlanta 5 Miami 1
Texas 3 LA Angels 2 — 11 inn (Game 2)
Chicago Cubs 5 San Francisco 3
Houston 6 Detroit 3
Minnesota 14 Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona Colorado
Oakland NY Yankees
Toronto LA Dodgers