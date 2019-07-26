(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their sixth straight, and the Royals dropped another to Cleveland on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (39-66): The Royals lost an 8-3 decision to Cleveland on Friday evening. Bubba Starling had a big game with two hits and two sterling defensive plays, including a catch-and-throw double play to nab a runner at the plate. Lucas Duda and Cam Gallagher added two hits apiece on offense. Jakob Junis (6-9) gave up six earned runs in six innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-47): The Cardinals won their sixth straight with a 5-3 win over Houston on Friday evening. Paul Goldschmidt’s three-run home run in the eighth inning lifted St. Louis to the win. Matt Wieters also went deep in the seventh inning, and Kolten Wong had two hits. Jack Flaherty worked six innings and struck out nine, and Carlos Martinez pitched the ninth for his 10th save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Colorado 12 Cincinnati 2
LA Dodgers 4 Washington 2
Atlanta 9 Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1
Boston 10 NY Yankees 5
NY Mets 6 Pittsburgh 3
Miami 3 Arizona 2
Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore LA Angels
Texas Oakland
San Francisco San Diego
Detroit Seattle