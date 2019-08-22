(KMAland) -- The Royals lost their suspended game with the Red Sox, and St. Louis rallied to beat Colorado in MLB action on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (45-82): Brock Holt’s walk-off hit ended a 5-4 win for Boston over Kansas City in 10 innings. A previously-suspended game picked up in the top of the 10th and finished 12 minutes later on the Holt winner. Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Nicky Lopez, Meibrys Viloria and Billy Hamilton had two hits in the game back on August 7th.
St. Louis Cardinals (68-58): The Cardinals rallied late, scoring two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to win 6-5 over Colorado on Thursday. Dexter Fowler, Marcell Ozuna and Paul DeJong all went deep, and Tommy Edman had three hits to lead the offense. Miles Mikolas gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings, and Carlos Martinez struck out two in the ninth to get the save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago Cubs 1 San Francisco 0
Washington 7 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 3 Miami 2
Houston 6 Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 6 Texas 1
Baltimore Tampa Bay
NY Mets Cleveland
Oakland NY Yankees
Toronto LA Dodgers