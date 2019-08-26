(KMAland) -- St. Louis rolled Milwaukee, and Alex Gordon joined Babe Ruth on an exclusive list in MLB action on Monday.
St. Louis Cardinals (71-58): The Cardinals scored two runs in the first and six more in the second on their way to a dominant 12-2 win over Milwaukee on Monday night. Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Yadier Molina all drove in three runs each, and Tommy Edman pitched in three hits and three runs scored. John Gant (9-0) threw 2 1/3 shutout innings with three strikeouts in relief of Adam Wainwright to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (46-86): Alex Gordon became the first player since Babe Ruth in 1919 to start a game as a team’s cleanup hitter and pitch in relief for multiple innings. The Royals, though, lost the game 19-4 to Oakland. Gordon threw 1 1/3 innings, which was also the outing length for starting pitcher Brad Keller, who gave up five runs on three hits and three walks. Bubba Starling had three hits and scored two runs, and Brett Phillips hit a two-run home run in the second. Oakland scored in all but the first inning and had 22 hits, including four home runs.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Colorado 3 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 5 — 11 inn
Cincinnati 6 Miami 3
