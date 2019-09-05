(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled while the Royals couldn't finish a sweep on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (51-90): Whit Merrifield had four hits and two RBI, but it wasn’t enough in a 6-4 loss to Detroit on Thursday afternoon. Hunter Dozier added three hits, and Nick Dini finished with two. Glenn Sparkman allowed four earned runs in four innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (79-61): The Cardinals pounded out 12 hits in a 10-0 rout of San Francisco on Thursday afternoon. Rangel Ravelo and Paul DeJong both went deep, and DeJong and Matt Carpenter drove in two each. Dakota Hudson (15-6) went six shutout innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts to get the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Cincinnati 4 Philadelphia 3 — 11 inn
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 1
Oakland 10 LA Angels 6
Miami Pittsburgh
Texas Baltimore
Chicago Cubs Milwaukee
Minnesota Boston
Tampa Bay Toronto
Atlanta Washington
Seattle Houston