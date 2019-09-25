(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost in MLB action on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-69): Arizona scored seven runs in the sixth to take a 9-7 win over St. Louis on Wednesday evening. Genesis Cabrera and Junior Fernadez combined to give up six earned runs in the deciding inning. The Cardinals rallied in the ninth for two runs, but Paul Goldschmidt hit into a game-ending double play. Jose Martinez had three hits and two RBI, and Randy Arozarena hit his first career home run to lead the offense.
Kansas City Royals (58-101): The Braves scored the final 10 runs of a 10-2 win over Kansas City on Wednesday. The Royals had eight hits, including two by Nicky Lopez, who had an RBI and tripled for the second time this season. Meibrys Viloria also drove in a run. Mike Montgomery struck out four and allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Minnesota 5 Detroit 1
Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 4 NY Yankees 0
Washington 5 Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Toronto 3 Baltimore 2
NY Mets 10 Miami 3
Boston 10 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 3
Colorado San Francisco
Oakland LA Angels
LA Dodgers San Diego
Houston Seattle