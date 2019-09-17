(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost tight games on Tuesday evening in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (84-67): Washington had 12 hits in a 6-2 win over St. Louis on Tuesday evening. Yadier Molina had a double among two hits to lead the way for the Cardinals offense. Miles Mikolas (9-14) was the losing pitcher, giving up three earned runs on eight hits in six innings.
Kansas City Royals (56-96): Oakland scored twice in the seventh to take a 2-1 win over Kansas City. Jorge Lopez (4-8) went six-plus innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four. Cheslor Cuthbert had a two-hit game for Kansas City, and Nick Dini drove in the lone run.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 8 LA Angels 0
Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 8 Baltimore 5
Cleveland 7 Detroit 2
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1
Cincinnati 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Houston 4 Texas 1
San Francisco 7 Boston 6 — 15 inn
Minnesota 9 Chicago White Sox 8 — 12 inn
NY Mets 6 Colorado 1
Miami 12 Arizona 6
LA Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 5