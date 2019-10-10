(Atlanta) -- St. Louis scored a record 10 runs in the first inning to take a 13-1 win in Game 5 of the NLDS and advanced to the NLCS.
The Cardinals had 11 hits overall, led by two each from Kolten Wong, Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong.
Jack Flaherty struck out eight and allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings while Mike Foltynewicz got just one out and allowed six earned runs for Atlanta.
St. Louis will host Game 1 of the NLCS on Friday against Washington, a 7-3 10-inning winner of the Dodgers on Wednesday.