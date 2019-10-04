(Atlanta) -- St. Louis scored four runs in the ninth and then hung on for a 7-6 win over Atlanta in the opening game of the National League Division Series.
Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong drove in two runs each on bases loaded doubles in the ninth, and Carlos Martinez navigated through a three-run ninth of his own to finish the game.
The Cardinals trailed 3-1 entering the eighth before scoring two runs after Braves setup man Chris Martin left with an injury without throwing a pitch. St. Louis scored two on a home run from Paul Goldschmidt and a bloop RBI pinch-hit from Matt Carpenter.
The Cardinals and Braves play Game 2 on Friday at 3:35 PM.
OTHER POSTSEASON SCORES
NLDS Game 1: LA Dodgers 6 Washington 0 (Dodgers lead 1-0)