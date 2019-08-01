Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

Pictured: Jack Flaherty

 Photo: Zimbio

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled through the Cubs and back to the top of the NL Central on Thursday in MLB action. 

St. Louis Cardinals (58-50): The Cardinals moved back to the top of the NL Central with an 8-0 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Jack Flaherty (5-6) threw seven one-hit innings, striking out nine to pick up the win. Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong had three hits each, and Matt Wieters blasted a three-run home run to lead the offense.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Miami 5 Minnesota 4 — 12 inn

Philadelphia 10 San Francisco 2

NY Mets 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 5 Milwaukee 3

Toronto 11 Baltimore 2

Houston 7 Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9 Boston 4

Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1 -- 7 inn

San Diego LA Dodgers