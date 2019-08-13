(KMAland) -- The Cardinals shutout out the Royals on Tuesday night to open their two-game series.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-55) & Kansas City Royals (43-77): Jack Flaherty (6-6) threw seven shutout innings, struck out seven and allowed just three hits in a 2-0 win for St. Louis over Kansas City. Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt had RBI hits off Glenn Sparkman (3-8), who went six innings and gave up just one earned run. Carlos Martinez got the final two outs for his 13th save. Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier, Jorge Soler and Nicky Lopez all had hits for KC.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 2 (Game 1)
NY Yankees 8 Baltimore 3
Washington 3 Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 4 Chicago Cubs 2
Toronto 3 Texas 0
Boston 7 Cleveland 6 — 10 inn
Seattle 11 Detroit 6
LA Dodgers 15 Miami 1
Atlanta 5 NY Mets 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 1 (Game 2)
Minnesota 7 Milwaukee 5
Arizona 9 Colorado 3
San Francisco Oakland
LA Angels Pittsburgh
San Diego Tampa Bay