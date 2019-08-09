(KMAland) -- St. Louis snapped their five-game skid while Kansas City lost a second straight to the worst team in baseball.
Kansas City Royals (41-76): The Royals dropped a second straight game to Detroit, falling 5-2 on Friday evening. The Tigers scored two each in the first and sixth frames to key the victory. Brad Keller (7-12) threw six innings, struck out six and gave up five earned runs. Whit Merrifield led off the game with an inside-the-park home run, and Jorge Soler later his his 32nd home run of the year.
St. Louis Cardinals (59-55): A four-run eighth inning sent the Cardinals to a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh, snapping their five-game losing skid. Marcell Ozuna keyed the inning with a two-run shot while Dexter Fowler, Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt all had two hits each for St. Louis. Carlos Martinez (3-2) got the final four outs to snag the win.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 3 Baltimore 2
Toronto 8 NY Yankees 2
Boston 16 LA Angels 4
NY Mets 7 Washington 6
Atlanta 8 Miami 4
Cincinnati 5 Chicago Cubs 2
Texas Milwaukee
Cleveland 6 Minnesota 2
LA Dodgers Arizona
San Diego Colorado
Tampa Bay Seattle
Philadelphia San Francisco