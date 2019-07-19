(KMAland) -- St. Louis put together a wild comeback, and the Royals had their four-game win streak snapped on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (36-63): The Royals had their four-game win streak snapped in a 10-5 loss to the Indians. The Tribe had 16 hits, including six and five runs off Mike Montgomery (0-1), who took the loss in his first start with KC. Whit Merrifield doubled and tripled and drove in three, and Alex Gordon added two hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (50-46): St. Louis scored 10 runs in the sixth to erase a 7-0 deficit in a 12-11 win over the Reds. Jose Martinez and Paul DeJong each hit home runs and combined to drive in seven runs in the win. Carlos Martinez gave up two runs in the ninth, but he eventually finished his seventh save for the Cardinals.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5
NY Yankees 8 Colorado 2
Baltimore 11 Boston 2
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 1
Chicago White Sox 9 Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 12 Detroit 1
Atlanta 4 Washignton 3
Houston 4 Texas 3
Oakland 5 Minnesota 3
Arizona 10 Milwaukee 7
LA Dodgers 2 Miami 1
Seattle 10 LA Angels 0
San Francisco 1 NY Mets 0 -- 10 inn