(KMAland) -- The Cardinals finished a sweep of the Pirates while the Royals lost a marathon to Cleveland.
St. Louis Cardinals (55-47): Paul Goldschmidt homered for the fourth straight game, and St. Louis beat Pittsburgh 6-3 to finish a four-game sweep. Kolten Wong and Dexter Fowler also went deep for the Cardinals, which won for the 11th time in 14 games since the All-Star break. Miles Mikolas (7-10) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (39-64): The Royals lost a 5-4 14-inning marathon to Cleveland on Thursday evening. Alex Gordon and Bubba Starling had three hits each for the Royals while Meibrys Viloria finished with two hits. Hunter Dozier drove in a pair of runs with a two-run shot in the first inning. Mike Montgomery allowed one run in five innings in his second start with KC. Josh Staumont made his debut, throwing two scoreless innings, and Brian Flynn (2-2) took the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 4 San Diego 0
Colorado 8 Washington 7
Boston 19 NY Yankees 3
Minnesota 10 Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 11 Oakland 3
LA Angels Baltimore
Seattle 10 Detroit 2