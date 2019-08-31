(KMAland) -- The Royals won once and the Cardinals took two in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (48-89): Bubba Starling and Hunter Dozier hit home runs, and the Royals scored two runs in the eighth to make up the difference in a 7-5 win over Baltimore. Whit Merrifield and Dozier drove in two runs each. Scott Barlow (3-3) was the winning pitcher, striking out two in 1 2/3 scoreless relief. Ian Kennedy recorded his 24th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (75-59): Dexter Fowler Jr. had three hits, and Kolten Wong, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina drove in two each in a 10-6 game one win over Cincinnati. In the nightcap, Harrison Bader and Matt Carpenter had RBI hits in the bottom of the ninth to walk-off a 3-2 winner.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 4 Oakland 3 — 11 inn
Milwaukee 2 Chicago Cubs 0
Toronto 6 Houston 4
NY Mets 6 Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 9 Cleveland 6
Detroit 10 Minnesota 7
Washington 7 Miami 0
Atlanta 11 Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6 LA Dodgers 5
Texas 3 Seattle 2
Pittsburgh 11 Colorado 4
San Diego San Francisco
Boston LA Angels