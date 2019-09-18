(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their rubber match with the Nationals while the Royals lost theirs to the Athletics.
Kansas City Royals (56-97): The Royals lost a 1-0 pitcher’s battle in 11 innings to the Athletics on Wednesday. Danny Duffy threw seven shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits. Jesse Hahn (0-1) was the losing pitcher when Mark Canha’s walk-off hit stayed fair down the right field line. Alex Gordon had two of Kansas City’s four hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (85-67): St. Louis won their rubber match with Washington by a 5-1 count on Wednesday. Tommy Edman had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Matt Wieters blasted a two-run home run to lead the offense. Adam Wainwright (13-9) scattered eight hits and allowed zero earned runs while striking out three in seven innings.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 7 Colorado 4
Arizona 5 Miami 4
LA Angels 3 NY Yankees 2
Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 1
Toronto Baltimore
Cleveland 2 Detroit 1
San Francisco Boston
Philadelphia Atlanta
San Diego Milwaukee
Chicago White Sox Minnesota
Cincinnati Chicago Cubs
Tampa Bay LA Dodgers
Texas Houston