St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their rubber match with the Nationals while the Royals lost theirs to the Athletics.

Kansas City Royals (56-97): The Royals lost a 1-0 pitcher’s battle in 11 innings to the Athletics on Wednesday. Danny Duffy threw seven shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just two hits. Jesse Hahn (0-1) was the losing pitcher when Mark Canha’s walk-off hit stayed fair down the right field line. Alex Gordon had two of Kansas City’s four hits.

St. Louis Cardinals (85-67): St. Louis won their rubber match with Washington by a 5-1 count on Wednesday. Tommy Edman had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Matt Wieters blasted a two-run home run to lead the offense. Adam Wainwright (13-9) scattered eight hits and allowed zero earned runs while striking out three in seven innings.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

NY Mets 7 Colorado 4

Arizona 5 Miami 4

LA Angels 3 NY Yankees 2

Seattle 4 Pittsburgh 1

Toronto Baltimore

Cleveland 2 Detroit 1

San Francisco Boston

Philadelphia Atlanta

San Diego Milwaukee

Chicago White Sox Minnesota

Cincinnati Chicago Cubs

Tampa Bay LA Dodgers

Texas Houston