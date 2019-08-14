(KMAland) -- St. Louis got no-hit for six innings before a late rally in a win over Kansas City. Here’s a look at the Wednesday action in Major League Baseball.
St. Louis Cardinals (62-55) & Kansas City Royals (43-77): A five-run seventh led St. Louis in a 6-0 win over Kansas City on Wednesday. Brad Keller (7-13) threw six no-hit innings before allowing three runs in the seventh on a flurry of well-placed singles by the Cardinals offense. Dakota Hudson (11-6) worked six shutout innings of his own and struck out four. Paul DeJong homered among two hits for St. Louis. Ryan O’Hearn had a pair of hits for Kansas City.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Texas 7 Toronto 3
NY Yankees 6 Baltimore 5
Boston 5 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13 Houston 9
Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5
Colorado 7 Arizona 6
San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9 San Francisco 5
Washington 17 Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 11 Chicago Cubs 1
Detroit 3 Seattle 2
LA Dodgers 9 Miami 1
Atlanta 6 NY Mets 4
LA Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4