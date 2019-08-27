(KMAland) -- St. Louis won for the ninth time in 10 games, and Kansas City took a tight loss to Oakland on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (46-87): The Royals struggled to find a key hit in a 2-1 loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. Kansas City left seven men on base and went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position on the night. Mike Montgomery (2-5) struck out six and allowed just one earned run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings to take the tough-luck loss. Alex Gordon had two hits and an RBI, and Whit Merrifield added a pair of hits to lead the offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (72-58): Yadier Molina hit two home runs among three hits, drove in three and scored three times to send St. Louis to a 6-3 win over Milwaukee. Kolten Wong added two hits and two RBI to back Miles Mikolas (8-13), who struck out 10 in six innings and gave up one earned run on four hits. Carlos Martinez got the final five outs to pick up his 16th save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Baltimore 2 Washington 0
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 4
Toronto 3 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 5 NY Mets 2
Cleveland 10 Detroit 1
Cincinnati 8 Miami 5
