St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won for the 10th time in 12 games on Monday in MLB action.

St. Louis Cardinals (77-60): Adam Wainwright threw seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong hit a run-scoring triple in a 3-1 win for St. Louis over San Francisco. Paul DeJong added an RBI single as the Cardinals won for the 10th time in 12 games. Carlos Martinez picked up his 17th save in 20 tries.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Texas 7 NY Yankees 0

NY Mets 7 Washington 3

Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4 — 10 inn

Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

Atlanta 6 Toronto 3

Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 1

Houston 3 Milwaukee 2 — 10 inn

Arizona 14 San Diego 7

Cleveland Chicago White Sox

LA Dodgers Colorado