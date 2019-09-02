(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won for the 10th time in 12 games on Monday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (77-60): Adam Wainwright threw seven scoreless innings, and Kolten Wong hit a run-scoring triple in a 3-1 win for St. Louis over San Francisco. Paul DeJong added an RBI single as the Cardinals won for the 10th time in 12 games. Carlos Martinez picked up his 17th save in 20 tries.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Texas 7 NY Yankees 0
NY Mets 7 Washington 3
Tampa Bay 5 Baltimore 4 — 10 inn
Minnesota 4 Detroit 3
Atlanta 6 Toronto 3
Philadelphia 7 Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 1
Houston 3 Milwaukee 2 — 10 inn
Arizona 14 San Diego 7
Cleveland Chicago White Sox
LA Dodgers Colorado