(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied for a 10-inning win over the Cubs to highlight MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (86-67): Matt Carpenter’s solo home run in the 10th inning lifted the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Cubs on Thursday. Chicago scored three runs in the ninth inning to force extras, but Carpenter had the answer. Jack Flaherty threw eight innings, struck out eight and allowed one run on three hits. Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Harrison Bader had two hits each for St. Louis.
Kansas City Royals (56-98): Minnesota scored an 8-5 win over Kansas City on Thursday evening. Alex Gordon and Ryan McBroom had two hits apiece for the Royals while Adalberto Mondesi drove in two runs. Nelson Cruz homered twice, and Miguel Sano and Mitch Garver each went deep for the Twins.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4
Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 5 — 11 inn
Boston 5 San Francisco 4
Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1
NY Yankees 9 LA Angels 1
Toronto 8 Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7 Detroit 0