(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were shutout and the Royals were swept on Wednesday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (57-50): The St. Louis Cardinals struggled to find a key hit in a 2-0 loss to the Cubs on Wednesday. The Cardinals were 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base, including two in the ninth. Paul Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong had two hits each for St. Louis while Miles Mikolas and John Gant gave up one unearned run each in the defeat.
Kansas City Royals (40-70): The Royals managed just three hits in a 4-1 loss to Toronto, which finished the three-game sweep on Wednesday. Cam Gallagher hit a home run in the third inning to account for the Royals only run. Jakob Junis (6-10) struck out six and allowed all four runs in seven innings.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Atlanta 5 Washington 4 — 10 inn
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 1
NY Yankees 7 Arizona 5
LA Dodgers 5 Colorado 1
Detroit 9 LA Angels 1
San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 10 Houston 4
Minnesota 7 Miami 4
Tampa Bay 8 Boston 5
Texas Seattle
NY Mets Chicago White Sox
Milwaukee Oakland