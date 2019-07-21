(KMAland) -- Hunter Dozier and Jakob Junis led the Royals in a win while the Cardinals blew a late lead in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (37-63): Hunter Dozier hit a solo home run in the first inning, and Jakob Junis combined with three other pitchers in a 1-0 shutout win over the Indians. Scott Barlow, Jake Diekmann and Ian Kennedy threw one inning each after Junis struck out seven in six two-hit innings. Kennedy finished his 17th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (50-47): Cincinnati scored three runs in the seventh to take a 3-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday. Miles Mikolas (6-10) threw six shutout innings before allowing the three runs in the seventh to take the loss. Matt Wieters homered, and Tommy Edman had three hits to lead the Cardinals offense.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Yankees 11 Colorado 5
Chicago Cubs 6 San Diego 5
NY Mets 11 San Francisco 4
Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay 1 — 11 inn
Toronto 7 Detroit 5
Boston 17 Baltimore 6
Pittsburgh 5 Philadephia 1
Oakland 5 Minnesota 4
Houston 6 Texas 1
Washington 5 Atlanta 3
Milwaukee 8 Arizona 3
LA Dodgers 10 Miami 6
LA Angels 6 Seattle 2