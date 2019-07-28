Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.