(KMAland) -- Paul Goldschmidt homered again, but St. Louis got rocked by Houston.
Kansas City Royals (39-67): Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam and Cleveland beat Kansas City 9-1 on Saturday. Alex Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits each to lead the way for the Royals, and Glenn Sparkman (3-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-48): Houston handled St. Louis in an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The Astros scored two in the first and four more in the third as Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt homered for a sixth straight game in the loss.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Toronto 10 Tampa Bay 9 — 12 inn
LA Dodgers 9 Washington 3
Boston 9 NY Yankees 5
Seattle 8 Detroit 1
Arizona 9 Miami 2
Atlanta 15 Philadephia 7
Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 3 — 10 inn
Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 1
NY Mets 3 Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 3 Colorado 1
San Diego 5 San Francisco 1
Baltimore 8 LA Angels 7
Oakland 5 Texas 4