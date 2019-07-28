MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- Paul Goldschmidt homered again, but St. Louis got rocked by Houston.

Kansas City Royals (39-67): Jason Kipnis hit a grand slam and Cleveland beat Kansas City 9-1 on Saturday. Alex Gordon and Cheslor Cuthbert had two hits each to lead the way for the Royals, and Glenn Sparkman (3-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits in five innings.

St. Louis Cardinals (56-48): Houston handled St. Louis in an 8-2 victory on Saturday. The Astros scored two in the first and four more in the third as Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt homered for a sixth straight game in the loss.

OTHER MLB SCORES 

Toronto 10 Tampa Bay 9 — 12 inn

LA Dodgers 9 Washington 3

Boston 9 NY Yankees 5

Seattle 8 Detroit 1

Arizona 9 Miami 2

Atlanta 15 Philadephia 7

Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs 3 — 10 inn

Chicago White Sox 5 Minnesota 1

NY Mets 3 Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 3 Colorado 1

San Diego 5 San Francisco 1

Baltimore 8 LA Angels 7

Oakland 5 Texas 4