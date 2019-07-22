(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won in extra innings to open their series in Pittsburgh.
St. Louis Cardinals (52-47): St. Louis scored four runs in the 10th and survived a three-run bottom half in a 6-5 10-inning win over Pittsburgh on Monday. Paul Goldschmidt’s grand slam accounted for all the 10th-inning runs while Matt Wieters added an earlier solo shot. Tommy Edman and Dexter Fowler also had two hits to lead the offense. Carlos Martinez gave up a run on three hits to finish out the 10th with his 9th save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Boston 9 Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 7 Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox 9 Miami 1
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 5
Houston 11 Oakland 1
Minnesota 8 NY Yankees 6
Arizona Baltimore
Chicago Cubs San Francisco
Seattle Texas