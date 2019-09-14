(KMAland) -- A former Royals Cy Young winner beat the Royals, and St. Louis fell to Milwaukee in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (55-94): Whit Merrifield and Alex Gordon had a pair of hits each in a 6-1 win for Houston over Kansas City. Former Royals Cy Young winner Zack Greinke struck out seven in six innings and gave up one run on six hits to get the win. Mike Montgomery (2-7) threw five strong innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (83-65): Milwaukee scored the final three runs in a 5-2 win over St. Louis. Tommy Edman homered among two hits, and Kolten Wong added a pair of hits for the Cardinals offense. Jack Flaherty (10-8) struck out 10 and allowed three runs on five hits in six innings to take the defeat.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Minnesota 2 Cleveland 0 (Game 1)
Chicago Cubs 14 Pittsburgh 1
NY Yankees 13 Toronto 3
Atlanta 10 Washington 1
Detroit 8 Baltimore 4 — 12 inn
Boston 2 Philadelphia 1
NY Mets 3 LA Dodgers 0
Minnesota 9 Cleveland 5 (Game 2)
Oakland 8 Texas 6
Arizona 1 Cincinnati 0
Colorado 11 San Diego 10
Miami 4 San Francisco 2
Tampa Bay 3 LA Angels 1
Seattle 2 Chicago White Sox 1 — 10 inn