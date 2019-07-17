(KMAland) -- Whit Merrifield had another three hits, Paul Goldschmidt hit a big home run and both the Royals and Cardinals were winners on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-46): Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, and St. Louis edged past Pittsburgh 6-5 on Wednesday. Tyler O’Neill stayed hot with another home run among two hits and drove in two runs. John Brebbia (3-3) struck out four in two scoreless innings to get the win. Carlos Martinez earned his sixth save despite giving up a run in the ninth.
Kansas City Royals (35-62): Whit Merrifield ran his hit streak to 15 and went 3-for-3 overall as Kansas City beat the White Sox 7-5 for their third straight win and fifth in the last six. Jorge Soler added two hits and three RBI while Nicky Lopez had two hits and two RBI and Alex Gordon pitched in two hits and scored two runs. Danny Duffy (4-5) gave up just two runs in six innings, striking out five, and Ian Kennedy recorded the final out of the game for his 15th save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
NY Mets 14 Minnesota 4
Milwaukee 5 Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 5 Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 11 Colorado 8
Oakland 10 Seattle 2
Cleveland 7 Detroit 2
Boston 5 Toronto 4
San Diego 3 Miami 2
Arizona 19 Texas 4
LA Dodgers Philadelphia
Baltimore 9 Washington 2
Houston LA Angels