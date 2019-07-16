(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in the opening game of new series on Monday.
Kansas City (33-62): Jakob Junis struck out 10 and gave up just one run in seven innings to move to 5-8 on the season in a 5-2 win for the Royals over the White Sox. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth and picked up his 14th save. Hunter Dozier, Cheslor Cuthbert and Nicky Lopez had two hits each for the Royals in the win.
St. Louis (47-45): Miles Mikolas scattered eight hits and struck out three in a complete game shutout as the Cardinals beat the Pirates 7-0. Tyler O’Neill had a monster game with two home runs among three hits and four RBI. Paul Goldschmidt chipped in a hit, an RBI and three runs scored.
OTHER MLB SCORES
San Francisco 19 Colorado 2 (Game 1)
LA Dodgers 16 Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 5 NY Yankees 4
Cleveland 8 Detroit 6
Boston 10 Toronto 8
Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 3
Atlanta 4 Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 2 Colorado 1 (Game 2)
LA Angels Houston