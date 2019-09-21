(KMAland) -- Yadier Molina shined at the plate and the Cardinals downed the Cubs to highlight Friday's MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (87-67): The Cardinals gained another game on the Cubs with a 2-1 victory Friday night. Molina drove in both runs for the Cards, both of which came in the sixth inning and proved to be the decisive runs. Ryan Helsley came in relief and was credited with the win. Starter Michael Wacha pitched four innings, allowed five hits, struck out one, walked two and allowed one run. The Cardinals' only hit that did not come from Molina came from Tommy Edman.
Kansas City Royals (56-99): The Royals' late comeback came up short in a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Twins Friday night. Minnesota scored two runs in the first and added two more in the sixth inning. The Royals managed two runs in the eighth but could not complete the comeback. Ryan McBroom led the Royals with a team-high three hits, Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier, Alex Gordon and Erick Mejia each had a hit. Gordon drove in 2 runs, Dozier added a RBI as well. The Royals used six different pitchers Friday night. Starter Eric Skoglund was credited with the defeat.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Cleveland 5 Philadelphia 2
Toronto 4 NY Yankees 3
Baltimore 5 Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 10 Detroit 1
NY Mets 8 Cincinnati 1
Washington 6 Miami 4
Atlanta 6 San Francisco 0
Houston 6 LA Angels 4
Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1
Oakland 8 Texas 0
LA Dodgers Colorado
Arizona San Diego