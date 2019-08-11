(KMAland) -- Kansas City’s Mike Montgomery and Adam Wainwright of St. Louis were both fantastic in wins for their teams on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (42-76): Mike Montgomery (1-3) struck out a career-high 12 in seven scoreless innings and allowed just four hits to lead the Royals in a 7-0 win over Detroit. Jorge Soler hit his 33rd home run of the season, and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (60-55): The Cardinals rallied for two runs in the sixth inning and took a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. Tommy Edman had a team-high two hits, and Paul DeJong drove in a run for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright (8-8) had eight strikeouts and allowed one earned run in six innings to get the win. Carlos Martinez picked up his 12th save.
OTHER MLB SCORES
Toronto 5 NY Yankees 4
LA Angels 12 Boston 4
San Francisco 3 Philadelphia 1
Miami 7 Atlanta 6 — 10 inn
Houston 23 Baltimore 2
Minnesota 4 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2
Milwaukee 3 Texas 2
NY Mets 4 Washington 3
Cincinnati 10 Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 8 Colorado 5
LA Dodgers 4 Arizona 0
Tampa Bay 5 Seattle 4